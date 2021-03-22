Barnesville Pumpkin Festival Committee plans 2021 event
Special to the Enterprise
The Barnesville Pumpkin Festival Committee has officially set the dates for the 2021 festival.
The pumpkin festival will take place on Sept. 23-26.
Last year, the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival was canceled due to COVID-19 but the festival still had its annual King Pumpkin Weigh-In.
The festival consists of harvest-inspired arts and crafts, homestyle foods, entertainment on two stages, a giant weigh-in of champion pumpkins, contests, and the Giant Pumpkin Festival Parade on Saturday.
Admission is free. More information is available http://www.barnesvillepumpkinfestival.com/