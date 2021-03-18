Man in custody on abduction charges

Special to the Enterprise

MARTINS FERRY – A suspect is in custody after a mother and her 1-year-old daughter were reportedly abducted from a Martins Ferry apartment on March 14.

According to authorities, an intruder showed up at the apartment and demanded entry.

A male witness reportedly hid in the apartment until he could no longer hear voices, and then called 911 telling officers he believed the victim and her daughter were forced to leave with the suspect.

Police found them all unharmed in Bridgeport and arrested Anthony Hocker on abduction and violating a protection order charges.

The victim confirmed Hocker took her with threats and force.

Additional charges may be pending as the investigation is ongoing.