Belmont County vaccine provider has abundance

Special to the Enterprise

Ohio Hills Health Services has an abundance of COVID-19 vaccines. However, few people are signing up for appointments even as eligibility expands in Ohio.

One hundred doses of the Moderna vaccine arrive each week at Ohio Hills Health Services.

Ohio Hills staff hope to add more eligible Ohioans to the list.

Currently, those who are 50 and older are eligible. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that will expand to include those in their 40s beginning Friday.

Ohio Hills Health Services is scheduling appointments by phone, not through the state's vaccine management system.

Vaccinations take place Tuesday through Friday.

The facility also offers rapid antigen and PCR tests.

To register, call 740-239-6447