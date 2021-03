Special to the Enterprise

ST. CLARISVILLE – A Belmont County man was arrested March 9 and is now facing felony drug charges.

According to the St. Clairsville Police Department, Austin Gheen, 27, was taken into custody, after police allegedly seized 20 fentanyl pills, seven grams of methamphetamine, and $900 in cash.

Gheen was charged with possession and trafficking of drugs, and is in the Belmont County Jail.

The investigation continues.