Bellaire man arrested on trafficking charges; nine pounds of meth seized

Special to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Gov. Mike DeWine and Belmont County Sheriff David Lucas on March 15 announced a significant methamphetamine seizure and subsequent arrest of a suspect.

Charles McGhee, 61, of Bellaire, was arrested on felony charges of drug trafficking, drug possession and possessing a weapon while under disability. Deputies seized nine pounds of meth, six ounces of suspected cocaine, more than $3,800, and a firearm.

Sheriff Lucas said this is "by far the largest seizure of meth in the history of Belmont County."

The Belmont County Major Drug Interdiction Task Force is led by the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and is assisted by sheriff’s offices in Guernsey and Harrison counties and Homeland Security Investigations.