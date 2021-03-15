Phillips named 10th in state at FFA speaking contest

Special to The Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE -- Union Local FFA member Carson Phillips was recently named 10th in the State for the Ohio FFA Beginning Prepared Speaking contest. Phillips had to prepare and memorize a 4-6 minute speech for the contest. His speech was about schools having access to local, quality products for school lunches. He explained how schools can partner with their Local USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) and participate in programs they have to offer such as My Plate.

Typically, this contest is held in person in Columbus but this year it was done over Zoom. This was Phillips’s first year participating in the Public Speaking, Career Development event. He said that he really enjoyed the opportunity to compete in this contest and hopes to be in the public speaking contest again next year.