Barnesville Police Department receives donation

Special to The Enterprise

Recently, the Barnesville Police Department received the donation of a Trauma and Narcan Overdose Kit from K9s of Valor Foundation out of Massillon.

K9s of Valor is a nonprofit organization and was founded to fill in the gaps in K9 unit funding through donations of life-saving equipment, grants, and supplies to ensure the safety of law enforcement K9s across the country. K9 Croc, his handler Edward Kubat, and the entire Barnesville Police Department are appreciative of the donation we received from K9s of Valor. K9 Croc is a 2-year-old male German Shepherd that is trained and certified in patrol, tracking, article search, and narcotics detection.

The Village of Barnesville K9 Program operates by donations and fundraisers. Those wishing to make a donation can send their donation to the Barnesville Police Department, 132 N. Arch St., Barnesville, OH 43713. Make checks payable to: Barnesville Police Department with memo “K9 Fund.”