Belmont County administering 1,300 more COVID-19 vaccines

Special to The Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILE -- The Belmont County Health Department is receiving more vaccine supply to keep up with the demand. They are receiving more than 1,300 doses each week.

Which vaccine you receive depends on availability and the first dose. The first dose of Modern has to have the second dose with Modern, same with Pfizer. However, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a one-dose treatment.

As for scheduling appointments, residents are asked to use the state's new online vaccine management system.

Soon, the county will include those who are 50 and older.