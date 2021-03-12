Belmont College to receive ARC grant

Special to The Enterprise

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Bill Johnson, R-Marietta, announced the Appalachian Regional Commission awarded Belmont College a grant through the Advanced Welding Workforce Initiative.

The ARC and the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory announced five grant awards as part of the Advanced Welding Workforce Initiative, a partnership to invest $1 million in education and training for advanced technical workers in Appalachia.

One of the five grants was awarded to Belmont College in St. Clairsville.

“I am thrilled that ARC has selected Belmont College to be a recipient of this grant,” Johnson said. “The Appalachian Regional Commission has proven time and again that it is vital to Eastern and Southeastern Ohio, and this grant will launch additional efforts to further expand economic opportunities right here at home.”

The school will use its award of $281,603 to partner with Eastern Gateway Community College and the Ohio Mid-East Career and Technology Center to launch the Eastern Ohio Appalachia Pipe Welding and Fabrication Project.

This regional approach will equip advanced welders with specialized skills required by natural gas and combined-cycle power plants, and growing sectors like oil and gas and metal fabrication. The proposed ethane cracker plant in Belmont County will need hundreds of these qualified workers.