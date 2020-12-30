Former Belmont Mayor Stan Sobel passes

Niki Wolfe

Correspondent

BELMONT – Former Belmont Mayor Stan Sobel, 74, died at his home on December 15. He stepped down in January declining to run for re-election in November 2019.

The Columbus native who came to Belmont County in the 1970s teaching sciences at Union Local High School retired several years ago.

Not one to let grass grow under his feet, Sobel served on several school related committees before his election to the Union School Board. He was also a member of Belmont United Methodist Church.

Elected to the position of Belmont Mayor in 2015, the next four years proved challenging and rewarding for his adopted hometown. At that time, all members of council resigned as did the village’s finance officer. Sobel gained a new council as several residents of the community stepped forward to serve.

In addition to reestablishing a police department, Sobel saw the construction of a new playground and oversaw the remodeling of the Belmont Gym that serves as the town’s community center.

One project he tackled that still eludes the town is razing the former Belmont School building. Community officials continue that effort working with the Belmont County Landbank.

Sobel died at his home following a two-year battle with lung cancer. Survivors include OPIE, Stan’s companion dog and his longtime companion and best friend, Polly Collins. He is also survived by extended family in the Columbus area, and special friends, Carol and Jim Saksa.

Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held sometime next year. His ashes will be interred at Belmont Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the 3 C’s Cancer Support Group (Barnesville, Valley Hospice (Rayland) or Belmont United Methodist Church.