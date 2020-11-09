Submitted to the Enterprise

WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital Mammography Department earns accreditation renewal from the American College of Radiology

The American College of Radiology, (ACR) recently awarded WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital a three-year renewal of accreditation in Mammography.

The Mammography Accreditation Program provides facilities with peer review and constructive feedback on staff qualifications, equipment, quality control, quality assurance, image quality and radiation dose.

The Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA) requires all U.S. mammography facilities to be accredited.

“Our Mammography Team has been able to not only continue Mammography exams during this time period of Covid 19, but we also have been able to fill the gap for the community created by the closure of two other hospitals in the area.” Karen Mihalic, RT, R.M., Imaging Operations Manager/PACs Admin, said. “I am extremely proud of my staff; they have worked very hard to maintain consistency in these trying times.”

The American College of Radiology, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, awards accreditation to facilities for the achievement of high practice standards after a peer review evaluation of the practice. The ACR is a national organization serving more than 38,000 facilities in 10 imaging modalities.

The ACR accreditation is recognized as the gold standard in medical imaging. The Diagnostic Imaging Department at Barnesville Hospital has been providing mammography services for over 25 years, while following standards of both the American College of Radiology and the federal regulations of the Mammography Quality Standards Act.

Under the guidance of Director of Diagnostic Imaging, Dr. Carter Kenamond, Imaging Operations Manager, Karen Mihalic, RT R.M., and Morganne Wells, RT R.M., Mammography Quality Coordinator, a team of 4 registered Mammography Technologists perform over 1,100 Digital Mammography exams annually at Barnesville Hospital.