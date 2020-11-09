Kiwanis to put on smoked sausage sale to raise funds

Submitted to the Enterprise

Because of the socialization restrictions put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kiwanis had to cancel the spaghetti dinner fundraiser last spring and the pancake breakfast fundraiser for this fall.

Obviously, this makes it more difficult to assist the youth in the area. They continue to support the athletic and educational activities of our youth in the schools, often with special attention to the needs of our children with disabilities.

In order to continue this work, they need to raise funds. To that end Kiwanis will sell the smoked sausage that they would normally prepare for the pancake breakfast. Since it is hard to judge how much to prepare, they are asking that you pre-order and pay for the smoked sausage by Monday, Nov. 16. The cost is $12 for 2 pounds.

Contact any Key Club or Kiwanis member with your order. You may pick up your order on Saturday, Nov. 21 at Assumption Catholic Church basement from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.