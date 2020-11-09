Bethesda solicitor resigns

Special to The Enterprise

BETHESDA -- The Village of Bethesda is in the market for a new solicitor following the resignation of Attorney Jeffrey Menoski at the Oct. 29 council meeting. Menoski indicated he no longer had time to represent the village and handle his regular work obligations.

At the same meeting, council tabled again a vote on elevating the current acting police chief to the permanent position. Council members have been split on the issue for several months.

The next council meeting will take place on Thursday, Nov. 19, a week earlier than normal due to the Thanksgiving holiday.