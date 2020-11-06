Farm Bureau, restaurant to offer area veterans a free meal

Submitted to the Enterprise

Belmont County Farm Bureau President Jerry Ebbert is extending an invitation to all area veterans to attend a Veteran Salute Meal on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the KFC/A&W Restaurant in Barnesville.

The Belmont County Farm Bureau and the KFC/A&W Restaurant are joining together to provide a free meal to veterans in honor of the service they have given to our country. The meal, along with dessert, will be served from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and all veterans are invited to enjoy a complimentary meal anytime during those hours. This event is an opportunity to recognize and honor our veterans with a small token of appreciation.

Our veterans have provided an invaluable service to our country and this is one way to say thank you by providing an opportunity for them to enjoy a meal. All area veterans are encouraged to attend and enjoy a free meal.

For questions or information, contact Belmont County Farm Bureau at 740-425-3681.