Trick or Treat announced

Barnesville Enterprise

Barnesville – Trick or treat will be Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Village of Barnesville. The Village will be handing out treats at the Municipal Building once again. However, they will not be having the annual Spooktacular event due to Covid-19.

Bethesda -- Trick or Treat will be on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the Village of Bethesda. Due to the current pandemic, they will not be having the costume parade or costume contest. (This will prevent any large crowd from forming too close together in one area). Treats will still be given out at Municipal Building. Be mindful of others and do not congregate in large crowds.

Martins Ferry – Trick or Treat will be Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Shadyside – Trick or Treat will be Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

St. Clairsville – Trick or Treat will be Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Woodsfield – Trick or Treat will be Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Yorkville – Trick or Treat will be on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The Ohio Department of Health has issued recommended best practices for Halloween celebrations including wearing a mask, social distancing and safe distribution of candy.