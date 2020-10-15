Sentence issued on sex crime

Barnesville Enterprise

Creighton William Hines of Woodsfield was sentenced Tuesday, Oct. 13 in Belmont County Common Pleas Court for attempted gross sexual imposition by Judge John Vavra.

Hines, 28, was given three years of community control sanctions, having pleaded guilty to the fourth-degree felony charge. Hines will serve six months in the Belmont County Jail and six months at the Eastern Ohio Correction Center.

The charge stems from incidents that occurred in Barnesville from 2016 through 2017. The victim is a girl younger than 13 at the time.