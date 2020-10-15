New 2021 Texas Longhorn Celebrity Calendar available

Barnesville Enterprise

The 2021 Texas Longhorn Celebrity Calendar featuring colorful ranch scenes and portraits of famous Longhorns is now ready for distribution. The new (printed in Ohio) collector’s edition features 15 graphics selected from ranches in Ohio, Texas, California, Colorado, Arkansas, West Virginia, Kansas and Oklahoma. Internationally famous cattle such as Cowboy Tuff Chex, Silent Plan, Bashful, Westhaven Gold Run, BR Cracker Jack, M Arrow Missunderstood, John 14:21, and Jet Over RR elegantly decorate each calendar month. These are some of the most valuable, huge horned exhibition quality cattle in the nation.

This magnificent full color laminated calendar easily encourages every future cowboy or cowgirl to dream of the day they also can have their own colorful Texas Longhorn herd. The popularity of lean, high omega 3 beef, and the Texas Longhorn breed has caused increased value for breeders of this healthy bovine.

Western cattle admirers will cherish this collection of hand-picked graphics of nationally famous cattle which will be perfect for framing or decoupage at year’s end.

The front cover was captured at Dickinson Cattle Co LLC, in the Appalachian Foot Hills of the Ohio River Grass Lands, Barnesville, Ohio. This is part of the exhibition steer group viewed by ranch guests taking public tours of the pastures every Summer. Some of the nation’s most famous Texas Longhorns reside in Ohio at DCC.

For 42 years this cattle lover’s calendar has been produced and distributed world wide. The calendar is a large 13” x 20” open, wall size. Past editions have been recipients of Award of Merit and World Calendar awards. For ordering information, TLCC, 35000 Muskrat, Barnesville, Ohio, 43713 USA or tlcc@texaslonghorn.com.