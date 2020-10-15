Boo at the Bike Trail set for Oct. 27

Barnesville Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE -- The Belmont Soil and Water Conservation District will be hosting a Boo at the Bike Trail event on Oct. 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the St. Clairsville Bike Trail gazebo.

This event will be fun for the whole family. There will be stations along the Bike Trail to stop and learn some really fun facts about creatures of the night. Test your senses to see if your nose is as sharp as a bat’s, weave your way through a human sized spider web, compare your wingspan to a Vulture’s and much, much more!

Oglebay Zoo will have a live animal display so you can get up close and personal with some amazing nocturnal animals. There will be a story walk, haunted tunnel, fun giveaways and LOTS of candy! Wear your costume and join us for a hauntingly good time.

This event is made possible by partnerships with Belmont Soil and Water Conservation District, the City of St. Clairsville, St. Clairsville Parks and Recreation, St. Clairsville Library and Whitesides. For questions, call 740-526-0027.