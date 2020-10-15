Belmont County election early voting underway

Barnesville Enterprise

Registered voters of Belmont County may cast their ballots early for the Nov. 3 General Election at the office in St. Clairsville at 52180 National Road on the following dates and times:

Oct. 19-23: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 24: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 25: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 26-30: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 31: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 1: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Security will also be part of early voting due to certain parties refusing to remove campaign badges, clothing, etc.

All Ohio registered voters received absentee ballot request forms earlier. Voters intending to cast absentee ballots must request ballots and submit them to the county BOE as instructed.

Belmont County ballot candidates and issues are posted on the BOE website at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/belmont/election-info/candidates-issues/

On Nov. 3, polls will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Voters unsure of where they should vote on that day will find information on the BOE website at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/belmont/precinct-and-polling-location-info/ .

Individuals seeking additional information should contact the county office at 740-526-0188 or by email at Belmont@ohiosos.gov.