Barnesville Christmas Ornament 2020 available

Barnesville Enterprise

Since 1984, the Barnesville Chamber of Commerce has produced commemorative Christmas bulb ornaments featuring many of the community’s landmarks and special events. The 37th annual ornament celebrates the Barnesville-Bradfield Airport, the official Belmont County airfield.

The limited-edition collectible ornament may be purchased at the chamber office at 130 West Main Street during regular hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Tuesday and Thursday through Friday. The cost is $8 per bulb. Mail orders are also available. Please add $5 for shipping and handling.

Planning is underway for three holiday events – lighting the community Christmas Tree on Thursday, Dec. 3 and the Christmas Market and lighted Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 5. Contact the chamber office at 740-425-4300 or bacc@barnesvilleohiochamber.com for more information on upcoming events or to reserve an ornament.