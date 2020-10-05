Library adds new items to its shelves

Beth Bailey

Barnesville Enterprise

The Barnesville Memorial Library recently added new items to its shelves:

Memorials

Donation made in memory of Steve Wilson given by Terry and Carolyn Hager.

The Golf Round I’ll Never Forget by Matt Adams. In memory of Steve Wilson given by Justin, Brandi, Madyson and Kennedy Little.

You Are Never Alone by Max Lucado. In memory of Marjorie Crawford Zinsmeister given by Helen and Bob Boswell.

Fiction

The Way Of Love by Tracie Peterson. Inspirational

The Last Passenger by Charles Finch. Mystery

A Pack Of Predators by S.I. Soper. Large Print Western

The Book Of Two Ways by Jodi Picoult.

Total Power by Vince Flynn.

Bitter Pill by Fern Michaels.

The Look-Alike by Erica Spindler.

The Kissing Game by Marie Harte.

The Holdout by Graham Moore.

The Knockout Queen by Rufi Thorpe.

Non-Fiction

Jesus Politics by Phil Robertson.

Fix-It And Forget-It: Healthy 5-Ingredient Cookbook by Hope Comerford.

First-Time Quiltmaking.