Church Directory

Barnesville Enterprise

First Baptist Church, 94 Shady Lane, Barnesville

740-425-2231 Pastor Joe Thornton

www.fbcbarnesvilleohio.com

Assumption Catholic Church

(Saint Mary’s Church, Temperanceville)

306 W. Main St., Barnesville; 740-425-2181

Fr. Dave Cornett

Office Administrator: Mary Anne Stephens

Weekend Mass Schedule:

Saturday: 4 p.m.; Sunday: 8 and 11 a.m. (Sunday: 9:30 a.m., at St. Mary’s, Temperanceville)

Parish School of Religion (during school year): Sunday 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Choir Practice: Sunday 10 a.m.

Coffee Talk Fellowship after Tuesday morning Mass

Knights of Columbus meets the first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.

Catholic Women’s Club meets the second Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.

Kiwanis meets every Monday morning at 11:45 a.m.

First Baptist Church SBC

First Christian Church, 219 W. Church St., Barnesville, OH 43713

www.fccbarnesville.org and 740-425-2480

Pastor Edward D. Eberhart, Senior Minister (740-310-4138)

Alexander S. Davidson, Youth and Children’s Minister

Don Eberhart, J.B. Holliday, Mike Lucas, and Tim Reynard, Elders

Church Office hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to noon

Sunday Schedule:

Adult Bible Classes and Sunday School for youth of all ages: 9:15 a.m.

Coffee Fellowship and Refreshment in the New Life Center: 10 to 10:20 a.m.

Morning Worship Service (with nursery and Children’s Church and Junior Church services available): 10:30 a.m.

Junior Youth Group (grades 3-6) on the last Sunday of each month from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

“Sunday Night Praise!” worship service (contemporary music) on the first Sunday of each month at 6 p.m.

Monday: Bible Discussion Study Group in the Builder’s Classroom: 11 a.m.

Wednesday: Choir Practice: 6 p.m.; “Family Night at the Church” (meal served in the New Life Center, followed by Bible Study and youth groups): 6:30 to 8:15 p.m.

The Gabriel Project Ministry for infants, toddlers, children, and families in need of diapers, wipes or cloth-ing. Call 740-582-1916.

The Five Loaves Food Ministry for families in need of food. Call 740-425-2480.

First Presbyterian Church, 123 N. Chestnut St.; 740 425-3144

Interim Pastor J. Robert Willits

Worship Service 10:30 a.m.; Communion each first Sunday. Children’s Sunday School during the worship service. Adult Bible Study Wednesday at 11 a.m.

First United Methodist Church

123 W. Church St., Barnesville

Church Office: 740-425-3245: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Pastor: Rev. Van Fisher

Sunday School: 9:30 a.m.

Sunday Worship: 10:30 a.m.

Minor Miracles Jr. Church: 10:45 a.m.

Noah's Arc Nursery available

Wed. Evening Bible Study: 7-8 p.m.

AA: Sundays at 8 p.m.

Boy and Girl Scouts: Meeting days vary by age group. Contact church office for details.

Our doors are open to all people.

Main Street United Methodist Church

230 W. Main St. Barnesville

Pastor Jean Cooper

Sunday services: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship Service at 10:30 a.m.

Weekly Services: Wednesday —”Grace Notes” choir practice at 4 p.m. at the church.

Youth R.O.C.K. group at 5:30 p.m.

Evening Prayer Meeting at 7 p.m.

Stillwater Friends Meeting

The Religious

Society of Friends (Quakers)

61480 Olney Lane (the same location)

61830 Sandy Ridge Rd.

Sunday Services: Sunday School classes for children and adults at 9:30 a.m. and meeting for worship at 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Mid-week meeting for worship at 6:30 p.m. held in the red Activities Building back of the Meetinghouse.

Monthly meetings for business are held on the Sunday after the third Saturday each month following wor-ship.

A covered dish meal is shared afterward.

Visitors are welcomed at any or all of these occasions.

Barnesville Church of the Nazarene, 124 S. Lincoln Ave.

Pastors Cheryl and Guy Norris

Service 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Bible Study, Wednesday and Sunday at 6 p.m.

Cornerstone Assembly of God, 917 Shamrock Drive

Rev. Robert Kester

Sunday School: 9:30 a.m., Worship Service: 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday Bible Study: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Church, 32365 Leatherwood Pike, Barnesville

Pastor Jeff and Donna Eschbaugh

Wednesday Evening Worship Service 7 p.m.

Solid Rock Church (Pentecostal), 980 Shamrock Drive, Barnesville

Pastor Chris Durbin

Sunday morning worship, 10 a.m.

Shekinah Christian Fellowship, 145 E. Main St., Barnesville

Phone: 740-624-0612

Abba’s Heart Ministries

10 a.m. — Worship (contemporary music)

10:45 a.m. — Communion

11 a.m. — Worship and children’s church

7 p.m. — Wednesday night worship

Batesville United Methodist Church, 115 Main Pike, Batesville

Rev. Van D. Fisher

Sunday services: Worship services at 9 a.m.; Sunday School at 10 a.m.

Belmont United Methodist, 129 W. Market St., Belmont

Pastor Andrew Thompson

Worship services at 11:15 a.m.

Adult Sunday School 9:30 a.m.

Mount Zion Church, 59254 Pleasant Ridge Road

Rev. Barry Peters

Sunday services: Sunday School for all ages, 9 a.m.; Service at 10 a.m.

Directions: Rt 26 S., Rt 92, at church sign turn left on Rt 86, go 1 1/2 miles.

Bethesda United Methodist Church, 233 N. Main St., Bethesda

Pastor Tom Detling

Sunday services: Worship service at 9:30 a.m., church service at 10:45 a.m.

Ebenezer Baptist Church, 309 Oak St.

Pastor Brian J. Bee

Sunday services: Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning service at 11 a.m., evening service at 7 p.m.

Weekly services:

Tuesday: Pro Teens at 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Prayer meeting at 7 p.m.; Ebeneezer Baptist Soldiers Kids Club (K-6th) 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Bethesda Nazarene Church

Service from 11 a.m. to noon

Bible Study Wednesday and Sunday, 6 p.m.

Bethesda Christian Church, 40601 Bethesda/Belmont Rd., Bethesda

Minister Tim Snyder

Sunday Services: 9 a.m., coffee fellowship; 9:30 a.m., Sunday School (nine different age classes); 10:30 a.m., morning worship with nursery and junior church (three groups for kindergarten through fifth grade); 6 p.m., evening worship.

Wednesday: 7 p.m., adult prayer meeting and Bible study.

Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church

Pastor Jean Cooper

Sunday School: 10 a.m.

Worship: 9 a.m.

Bible Study — Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

Real Life Community of Faith United Methodist

Pastor Karen Elliott

Meets at the Epworth Center, 301 Main St. (behind the United Methodist Church) in Bethesda

Come as your are to a casual atmosphere with uplifting, contemporary Christian music at 10:30 a.m. The Pastor’s message follows praise and worship. Kids Impact is available during the service.

Bridgeport

Assembly of God Church, 56040 National Road, Bridgeport — www.imporpant2God.com or 740-498-6547

Lead Pastor Brent Heishman

Regular Sunday Service Times — 10 a.m. in the Family Life Ministry Center.

Centerville Christian Church, 46447 Main St., Centerville

Minister Don Eberhart

Sunday services: Worship at 9 a.m. and Sunday School for both youth and adults at 10:15 a.m.

Wednesday: Choir practice at 7 p.m.

Adult Bible study and youth group at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month.

Concord Presbyterian Church, 46880 Main St., Centerville; 740-484-4173

Pastor Karen Byrne

Worship, Sunday at 10 a.m. Nursery provided. Preaching God’s Holy Word. Christ’s Crusaders Youth Group, Debbie and Kevin McFarland, directors.

Weekly Bible Study Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Centerville Senior Center led by Pastor. Church choirs for men and women. Preschool Fun Shop 3-5 year old, meet at the Smith Township Community Center, during school year, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Director is Mrs. Peggy Heslop. Call 740-686-2194 for information.

Fairview United Methodist Church

Rev. David Janusik

Corner of Third and Oxford streets

Sunday services: Worship service at 11 a.m.

Flushing Trinity Gospel Fellowship Church, 71101 Morristown Flushing Road, Flushing

Jerusalem United Methodist Church

Pastor Jean Cooper

Adult Sunday School, 8:30 a.m.

Church service and junior church at 9:30 a.m.

Morristown United Methodist Church, 209 Church St.

Pastor Richard Cox

Sunday services at 9 a.m. with social hour following the services.

Every Tuesday is Bible study at 1 p.m.

Bring your Bible and join us. Everyone is welcome. We hope to see you.

Quaker City Mt. Zion Church, 57196 Mt. Zion Hill Road Quaker City; 740-679-3449, church

Pastor Jeff and Donna Eschbaugh

Sunday School at 10 a.m.

Worship Service at 11 a.m.

Bible Study Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Quaker City Baptist Church, Barnesville Street

Larry L. Jellison

Sunday services: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; worship at 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Weekly services: Wednesday: Prayer at 6:30 p.m.; Bible study at 7 p.m.

Salesville Salem Baptist Church, 59907 Salem Rd., Salesville

Pastor Jeff & Donna Eschbaugh

Sunday Evening Worship Service 5 p.m.

Singspiration Sunday is the first Sunday night of each month.

Somerton United Methodist Church, 55400 Washington St., Somerton; phone 740-526-1354

Rev. Dale Warrick

Worship service at 10 to 11 a.m; Sunday School (for children and adult) at 11:10 a.m.

Warnock Community Presbyterian Church, 64517 Main St., Warnock

Sunday services: Worship at 9:30 a.m.