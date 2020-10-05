Belmont Career Center announces updated school plans

Staff Report

ST. CLAIRSVILLE – The Belmont Career Center will begin full in-school participation, five days per week, starting Monday, Sept. 28. Students in grades 9-12 will begin full-time learning in all career-technical programs and academics.

The Harrison Career Center will continue with full in-school participation five days per week.

All school scheduling will be done in cooperation with the county health departments and the Center for Disease Control. If anyone has further questions, contact the Belmont Career Center at 740-695-9130 or the Harrison Career Center at 740-942-2148