Barnesville-Bradfield Airport receives federal funding for improvements

Staff Report

The Barnesville-Bradfield Airport has received millions of dollars in federal funding to be used to make several improvements to the runway and the entrance.

J.P. Dutton, president of the Belmont County Commission, said the airport received $3 million from the CARES Act funds. He said this project at the Barnesville airport has been one that the Belmont County Regional Airport Authority has been working on for years.

Last year, it received a $150,000 Federal Aviation Administration grant, but the pandemic caused a delay in starting it. Now, thanks to CARES Act funding, 100 percent of the project will be paid for.

The plan is to make the upgrades in two phases. The first will be relocating the access road, which is currently too close to the edge of the runway and poses a safety concern.

The second phase is a total rehabilitation of the runway. The runway is 4,004 feet long and it has been 20 years since it has been last paved.

County commissioners plan to hold an event at the airport next fall to debut the changes.

Construction is set to begin in the spring.