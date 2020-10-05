90th birthday shower planned

Beth Bailey

Barnesville Enterprise

Members of the Ackerman family reunion that meets each summer at Somerton are staging a 90th birthday card shower for Betty Fisher Deafenbaugh, of Beaver Falls, Pa. Betty is the daughter of the late James (Jim) and Mary Ackerman Fisher. She was born Oct. 14, 1930, and along with her seven brothers and sisters, grew up on the family farm off Leatherwood Road (SR 147) west of Barnesville.

Betty attended the one-room Leatherwood School until it closed, transferring to Barnesville where she graduated from high school in 1948. Following marriage to her late husband, Karl B. Deafenbaugh, a native of Jacobsburg, the couple moved to Beaver Falls rearing a family of nine.

Cards may be sent to Betty at 181 Highland Drive, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.