High-speed chase ends in Belmont County

Shad Bocella, 24, of Bridgeport, Pennsylvania, is in custody after a high-speed chase Monday that began in Pittsburgh and ended in Belmont County.

According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the chase ended just after 1 p.m. on Interstate 470 near St. Clairsville.

Speeds reached up to 70 mph while in Belmont County, the patrol said. Bocella was driving a utility truck that was allegedly reported stolen.

Agencies involved in the chase included the Pittsburgh Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police, and the Ohio Highway Patrol.

No injuries were reported in the incident.