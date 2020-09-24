School board discusses personnel items

Barnesville Enterprise

The Barnesville Exempted Village Board of Education met in routine session on Sept. 17.

The board approved the following items:

Donations from J-Mo Meats, $50; Doan Ford, $100; Shaheen Law Group, $100; and Samantha Burkhead and Dirk Davis, hygiene bags.

Volunteers – Jamie Carpenter, volunteer assistant boys’ basketball coach; and Kyle Craker, volunteer assistant football coach.

Melissa Stitzer, substitute custodian.

Katie Hoover, substitute bus driver.

Afterschool Intervention Tutors at a rate of $25 per hour – Melanie Beeson, Stephanie Miller and Mindy Acton, elementary school; and Melanie Beeson and Jamie Carpenter, middle school.

Afterschool Detention Monitors at $15 per hour – Mercy Phillips, elementary school; and Lena Greenwood, middle school.

Saturday School Monitors at $15 per hour – Mercy Phillips, Lena Greenwood, Staci Graham and Kelly Leasure.

Enclosed memorandum of understanding between the school district and the Barnesville Education Association.

Enclosed memorandum of understanding between the school district and the Barnesville Association of Classified Employees.

Timmy Arnold, 4.75 hour bus driver.

The board entered into an approximate 30 minute executive session to discuss employment of personnel and possible negotiations.