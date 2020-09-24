Paving project to start mid-October in village

Barnesville Enterprise

Barnesville Village Administrator Roger Deal informed council Sept. 14 that the OPWC Paving Project, that was awarded to Cast & Baker Corporation, is scheduled to start mid-October with a completion date of Oct. 30.

In other business, Deal told council that he called for the utility locates for the South Broadway Storm Pipe and should begin installing pipe soon.

Fire Chief Tim Hall told council that he spoke with the property owner on Warren Avenue and the contractor doing his new construction. The contractor agreed to clean up the old lot for $800 with the remaining insurance money to be given to the property owner after clean up is completed.

Chief Hall spoke with the property owner of 316-1/2 N. Lincoln Ave. and they are to start demolition soon. If not cleaned up, they will be cited back into Mayor’s Court.

Police Chief Rocky Sirianni informed council that one of the recently hired police officers wasn’t working out and he resigned.

Council approved the hiring of Cody Daugherty as a full-time officer on a six-month probationary period.

Council also approved a Vehicle Safety Program Policy. The need for the policy came about after a recent audit.

Mayor Dale Bunting gave the August Mayor’s Court report; the state was sent $295.50, Belmont County was sent $10.50, and the village received $569, for a total of $875.

In other business, Troy Fitzpatrick of Fitzpatrick Roofing spent time repairing the park grandstand roof. He did this as a donation to the park. Village Administrator Deal expressed his appreciation for his time and use of his equipment.

Councilman Steven Hill asked if anyone had been at the Park Lake lately. He expressed his concerns with the condition of it. He said it’s a mess. Culverts are all clogged, all the new stone washed into the water, and the need for ditching. Councilman Terry McCort said these issues are this bad due to all the rain. He suggested that one way to prevent it is to pave it – considering the amount of money the village spends on stone and labor.

Meanwhile, Village Administrator Deal said the village has oiled and double chipped the roads in Crestview Cemetery rather than paving them. This project was on the Capital Improvement for $20,000. The project was completed for a cost of $5,500. He said he hopes it holds up for a few years.

It was announced that the village is still working on a water agreement with Antero Resources.

Council entered into a short executive session to discuss legal issues.