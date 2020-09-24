OHHS receives grant to respond to emergencies

Barnesville Enterprise

Ohio Hills Health Services received $177,900 in funding through HRSA’s Capital Assistance for Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts (CADRE). This funding will help ensure access to health care services for communities impacted by disasters and increase health center capacity to respond to and recover from future emergencies. CADRE funding was made available by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act in 2019.

The CADRE funding at OHHS will be utilized for the purchase of a generator which will enable the Barnesville Family Health Center to remain open and fully operational during a power outage.

“HRSA funded health centers are uniquely positioned to deliver needed services during an emergency,” said HRSA Administrator Tom Engels. “This funding will ensure affected health centers have the resources they need to maintain operations during a crisis, while continuing to provide quality care to our nation’s most vulnerable populations.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded over $79 million in construction and other capital support for 165 HRSA-funded health centers.

“Being a recipient of this grant is great news for OHHS,” said Jeff Britton, CEO, OHHS. “The purchase of the generator and the necessary upgrading of our infrastructure will allow OHHS to keep our doors open and to meet the healthcare needs of area residents regardless of the weather or power failures.”

“HRSA-funded health centers play a vital role on the front lines in their communities every day, and even more so during a crisis,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “This funding is the latest in the Trump Administration’s efforts to support Americans affected by the past several years of hurricanes, wildfires, typhoons, and earthquakes, and builds on other HHS investments to strengthen health centers’ readiness to serve their communities after disasters.”

For 55 years, HRSA-funded health centers have delivered affordable, accessible, quality, and value-based primary health care to millions of people regardless of their ability to pay. HRSA funds nearly 1,400 health centers operating almost 13,000 sites, providing care to nearly 30 million people across the nation, in every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Pacific Basin.

For additional information about OHHS, call 740-239-6447.