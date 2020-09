Barnesville Enterprise

The Barnesville High School Homecoming Court was recently selected. The court includes, Ann Alicia Simmons, Emma Watson, Kaitlyn Roe, Morgan Winters, Kinzie Kaplet, Grace Detling, Rylee Stephens, Alana Trigg, Olivia Starr and Mackenzie Moore. The winner will be selected by choosing the winning rose on Friday, Oct. 2.