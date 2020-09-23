Valley Hospice plans memorial butterfly releases

Staff Report

RAYLAND — Valley Hospice will host five memorial butterfly releases dedicated to celebrating the lives of loved ones who are no longer with us.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s events will be drive-through style. Guests will have the opportunity to pick up their butterflies and then have the option to release them at the event location, using proper social distancing, or release them at the location of their choice.

“2020 has been a challenging year, but we still wanted to give the community the opportunity to honor and remember loved ones they’ve lost,” said Cynthia Bougher, Valley Hospice CEO. “Our hope is that next year we can join together, once again, and celebrate the lives of those we have lost with a full memorial program and butterfly release.”

The 16th annual Valley Hospice Memorial Butterfly Releases will take place on Monday, Sept. 28 at the Memorial Park Rotary Pavilion, St. Clairsville; Tuesday, Sept. 29 at East Liverpool Country Club, East Liverpool; Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Steubenville Country Club, Steubenville; Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Wheeling Park White Palace, Wheeling; and Monday, Oct. 5 at the Weirton Event Center, Weirton. Butterfly pick-up will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at all locations.

“Our butterfly memorials provide a unique opportunity to cherish memories of our loved ones,” said Bougher. “Due to COVID-19 restrictions, many people have not had the opportunity to honor and remember their loved ones through funerals or memorial services. The release of the butterflies is a therapeutic experience that can provide comfort to those suffering from loss.”

These events are open to anyone in the community who has lost a loved one. Butterflies are $7 each and must be pre-ordered. For information or to order butterflies, contact Valley Hospice at 877-HOSPICE or visit www.valleyhospice.org/calendar.