St. Clairsville named 2020 Cooperator of the Year

Barnesville Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Every year, the Belmont County Soil and Water Conservation District awards a Belmont County entity the Cooperator of the Year Award. This award goes to an organization or landowner that both follows our district's mission to promote and protect the wise use of our natural resources as well as cooperate with us to help us fulfill this mission.

This year we would like to award the City of St. Clairsville the 2020 Belmont Soil and Water Cooperator of the Year Award.

In these unparalleled times our organization, as well as many others, had to change the way we operate day to day. During this time the City of St. Clairsville graciously allowed our organization the use of space for our tree sale preparation. Programs such as our Boo at the Bike Trail event and Nature Trail would not have happened without their cooperation.

The city included our organization this year in the planning of their storm water permitting process to help with education and outreach. This cooperation effort along with the city's diligent efforts to keep the roadways clean are a major contributor to the water quality in Belmont County.

This year and in past years the City of St. Clairsville has promoted our programs, allowed the use of facilities at no cost, and even offered a helping hand to help us accomplish our mission. We deeply appreciate all of their efforts to protect the natural resources within St. Clairsville as well as the cooperation with our district to help us do the same.

Congratulations to the City of St. Clairsville and again thank you for being a part of our district's success.

The mayor of St. Clairsville, Kathryn Thalman received this award on behalf of the city and said she is most appreciative of this award and looks forward to continuing to partner with the Belmont Soil and Water Conservation District.