Groundbreaking held for the new Monroe Family Health Center

Staff Report

WOODSFIELD — Ohio Hills Health Services (OHHS) held the groundbreaking for the new Monroe Family Health Center on Sept. 4. U.S. Congressman Bill Johnson, Monroe County Commissioners Carl Davis and Mick Schumacher, other elected officials and Dr. Dana Vallangeon, CMO of Ohio Association of Community Health Centers were on hand to launch the construction of this new facility.

Congressman Johnson spoke of the need for accessible healthcare in the region in anticipation of the proposed ethane cracker plant in Belmont County which could bring 800-1,000 workers to the region and an ethane storage facility and a power plant in Monroe County which are also being considered. Johnson recognized that healthcare is essential to attract businesses and workers to the region.

The new Monroe Family Health Center represents over three years of planning to create a facility which will meet the expanding health care needs of residents of Monroe County. It will provide primary care physicians, specialists, dentists and rehabilitation services and include expanded hours. Space will also be available to accommodate additional services such as Behavioral Health Counseling, Medication Assistance Treatment for Substance Abuse and other support services.

“In the last six years, our patient population for Monroe Family Health Center has grown about 30 percent and we have outgrown our existing facility," said Jeff Britton, CEO, OHHS. “We are excited to be moving forward on this much needed project.

The new Monroe Family Health Center was made possible by funding through the USDA Department of Rural Development which includes a $3 million loan. OHHS has already contributed over $500,000 towards this project. This new 12,000 square foot facility will bring a comprehensive medical complex to Woodsfield, Ohio making healthcare accessible and affordable for all area residents, including children, low income and the elderly. It is anticipated the new Monroe Family Health Center will open in the fall of 2021.

For information regarding OHHS or the Monroe Family Health Center, contact Jan Chambers, OHHS, at 740-425-5167 or jchambers@ohiohillshealthservices.com