Cheerleading squads receive ‘superior’ ribbons

Staff Report

As with a lot of events, COVID-19 forced the Barnesville Shamrock cheerleading squad’s regular camp to be canceled. However, they were able to change things up and have a member of NCA (National Cheerleaders Association) staff come to Barnesville to have a home camp.

Both high school and junior high squads were able to participate. Both squads received superior ribbons on their evaluations and received a bid to NCA Nationals.

Throughout the week, NCA staff nominated cheerleaders for the opportunity to tryout for the All-American team on the final day.

The following cheerleaders were chosen as All-Americans after the final day of tryouts: Alana Trigg, Olivia Starr, Lakyn Abrigg, Tate Spangenburg, Belle Corder, Alivia Campbell and Ava Sobutka. That is the most Barnesville has ever had in school history!

Alana Trigg caps off her career having received the award every year. The staff chose Olivia Starr (varsity) and AJ Empeno (JH) to receive a pin for the "Pin it Forward" award. They each forwarded their pins to a member of their squad which was Alivia Campbell and Aubrey Johnson, respectively.

The staff also chose Alana Trigg and Olivia Starr to receive applications to join the NCA team as staff next year.