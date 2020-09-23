4-H clubs mark Belmont Fair milestones

Staff Report

While the COVID-19 pandemic knocked the full Belmont County Fair off the calendar, fortunately, for Barnesville Progressive Home Helpers 4-H Club, the Junior Fair went on allowing club members to present their projects for the 100th time.

The club, the oldest in Belmont County, was formed in Barnesville in 1920, four years before the organization, established first in Clark County, Ohio in 1902 was officially recognized by the U.S. Congress.

The club was limited to girls until the last quarter of the 20th century when membership was opened to boys.

The late Elizabeth Rockwell, one of the original members, served many years as advisor. In recent decades, members of the Kaiser-Barricklow family have filled that role.

Also, marking an anniversary at the fair was the Somerton Ridge Runners 4-H Club that was formed in 1970, the same year the community’s elementary school was closed. The Ridge Runners marked their 50th county fair this year.