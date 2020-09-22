Watt Center at Market on the Main

Barnesville Enterprise

Volunteers for the Watt Center for History and the Arts will be on hand at this Saturday’s Market on the Main sale in downtown Barnesville. The group will sell copies of the recently reissued Barnesville Centennial booklet and the 2021 Barnesville calendar featuring historic photos in a salute to the local volunteer fire department which marks 150 years of community service this decade.

Watt members will share a table with the Underground Railroad Museum of Flushing.