Kiwanis to have annual Punt, Throw, Kick event

Barnesville Enterprise

Local youngsters are back in the spotlight again, turning up their football skills in preparation for the 2020 Kiwanis Punt Throw & Kick competition to take place Sept. 26 at the Barnesville High School stadium.

Participants will only compete against others their age. Any child, girl or boy, 8 to 14 years of age, accompanied by a parent or guardian should register to compete that afternoon by 1 p.m. The competition will begin at 2 p.m. There is no entrance fee and no body contact during the competition. No special equipment is needed and absolutely, “No steel spikes.”

Scoring is based on distance and accuracy with one point added for every foot of punting, throwing, and kicking distance. One point will be deducted for every foot off the center line.

Face masks are required for anyone at the stadium. Participants are not required to wear a face mask when they are in competition.

For information, contact Bill Crawford at 740-484-4263 or 740-238-2902.