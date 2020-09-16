Take a look ...

Barnesville Enterprise

Car show canceled

The Bethesda Car Show rescheduled from July for Sep. 19 has been canceled. Due to ongoing concerns for coronavirus and for the health and safety for all concerned, organizers felt it best to cancel for this year. The Bethesda-Belmont-Morristown Rotary Club sponsors the car show and the members look forward to seeing everyone at the 2021 Bethesda Car Show on July 11 at Epworth Park, Bethesda.

Market on the Main set

The Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring "Market on the Main" on the streets of the downtown business district from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26. Similar to the group's August Super Sidewalk Sale, the event encourages area residents to "Shop Local." For registration and additional information on the event, call 740-425-4300, send an email to bacc@barnesvilleohiochamber.com.

Mansion closed but open by appointment

The Belmont County Victorian Mansion remains closed during the Covid-19 Pandemic. However, it is open by appointment only; masks and social distancing required. Call 740-425-1457, 740-425-2228 or 740-695-0766 for information.

Poker Run Set

Hazen Masonic Lodge 251 of Bethesda is sponsoring its annual Poker Run on Saturday, Sept. 26. The run will begin at Salsa Joe's Smokehouse 740 located at 43920 National Road, Belmont. Leaving Salsa Joes, sign-ups at 10 a.m. kickstands up at noon depending on amount of bikes. Stops to be determined, includes at this point Salsa Joes and Hightower Brewing in Rayland. For information on the event check the lodge's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hazen251

Rubberneck Tour canceled

Belmont County Rubberneck Tour set for Sunday, Oct. 11 has been canceled. For questions or concerns, call 740-695-4359.

Concerned residents’ meetings suspended

The Concerned Barnesville Area Residents (CBAR) will suspend their monthly meetings until further notice.

Run postponed

Barnesville Rotary Lake 5K has been postponed until March 2021.

Blue Star Banner available

The Blue Star Banner is available to any Barnesville area family of a serviceman or servicewoman serving in any branch of the military, including the National Guard (active or reserve). A banner will be dedicated to the family and then placed in their window for the service member. For information or to have a ceremony, call 740-238-2137.

2020 Chamber meeting dates and locations announced

The Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2020 meeting dates and locations: Oct. 14 at noon in the Steele Insurance in the Youth Center, 130 Fair St.; Nov. 11 on noon, Astoria Place, 400 Carrie Ave.; and Dec. 8 at 11:30 a.m., Emerald Pointe, 100 Michelli St. For information, call 740-425-4300, email bacc@barnesvilleohiochamber.com, or visit www.barnesvilleohiochamber.com.

2020 Chamber events announced

The Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2020 calendar of events: Dec. 3, Lighting of the Village Christmas Tree; and Dec. 5, Christmas Market and Lighted Christmas Parade. For information, call 740-425-4300, email bacc@barnesvilleohiochamber.com, or visit www.barnesvilleohiochamber.com.