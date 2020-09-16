Great pumpkin weigh-off planned

Staff Report

The 2020 Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is canceled. But the annual pumpkin weigh-off is on.

The 2020 Barnesville Ohio Pumpkin Festival (GPC) weigh-off will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25, in Barnesville (at an undisclosed location). The event will be broadcast on Facebook Live via Belmont County Tourism — https://www.facebook.com/belmontcountytourism/

The official prize list for pumpkin winners this year includes:

• First Place — $2 per pound, King Pumpkin Trophy, and First Place Special GPC ribbon • Second Place — $1,000, Second Place Trophy, and Second Place Special GPC ribbon

• Third Place — $500, Third Place Trophy, and Third Place Special GPC ribbon

• Fourth Place — $300, Fourth Place Special GPC site ribbon

• Fifth Place — $200, Fifth Place Special GPC site ribbon

• Sixth Place — $150, Sixth Place Special GPC site ribbon

• Seventh Place — $100, Seventh Place Special GPC site ribbon

• Eighth Place — $100, Eighth Place Special GPC site ribbon

• Ninth Place — $100, Ninth Place Special GPC site ribbon

• Tenth Place — $100, Tenth Place Special GPC site ribbon

• Heaviest “Locally Grown” Pumpkin — $100, “Founders Cup” trophy

• “Best Looking Pumpkin” GPC — “Howard Dill Award” ribbon

• “Heaviest Squash” GPC — “Heaviest Squash” plaque

For information regarding the pumpkin weigh-off, contact Tim Miller at 740-238-0493 or mothmiller@hotmail.com.