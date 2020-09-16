Council approves paving project bid

Staff Report

Barnesville Village Council met Aug. 31 and discussed the bid results for the OPWC Paving Project.

Village Administrator Roger Deal said the lowest bid was from Cast & Baker Corporation of Canonsburg, Pa., at $599,590.05. The total allotted project amount for OPWC Grant is $634,000 with contingency. Council accepted the lowest bid for the project.

In other business, Deal asked for council’s authorization to apply for the Municipal Street Fund Vehicle License Tax from the county commissioners. It is for the accumulative of the past three year funds in the amount of $58,989.63 to help pay toward the village’s 26 percent. Council agreed.

Meanwhile, Deal informed council that Warren Township employees are assisting the Street Department and guys from Water Distribution with paving alleys. They have a good group with a lot of new guys learning as they go, Deal said. They have $20,000 that was to be allotted from the budget for the project. They have paved several streets with a few more to do.

Councilman Steven Hill asked Village Administrator Deal about the South Broadway Street drainage. Deal said that the bad section will be repaired before paving. Hill also mentioned that we have serious problems on North Lincoln and would like to set up a work session to discussion these. A work session was set for Sept. 14.

Fire Chief Tim Hall informed council that he should receive the invoice from the 228 Hunts Ave. demolition soon and will forward it to the Village Solicitor Adam Myser. He also said that he has talked with the contractor doing the new construction on Warren Avenue and he is willing to clean-up the former property that burnt there almost two years ago. Village Solicitor Myser told Chief Hall to notify the homeowner first and then proceed.

In other business, Jill Stephen, director of the Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce, asked for council’s permission to use the “Cheffy’s” parking lot for “Market on Main” on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for food trucks and vendors. She also asked if council would consider having the axe throwing contest. Stephen said she would love to see it in town. A discussion took place with concerns of insurance liability. Stephen asked about having it on private property and Mayor Dale Bunting said they can’t control private property. Council gave permission to use “Cheffy’s” parking lot.

Village Administrator Deal said he has been going through an audit with Westfield Insurance for property and casualty coverage. They are requesting a “Distracted Driving Policy” for council.

Special guests at the meeting were Belmont County Commissioner candidates Vince Gianangeli and Mike Bianconi. They introduced themselves to council and presented campaign flyers. Both candidates reminded council that early voting starts Oct. 6 and they asked for their support.

Council entered into an approximate 15-minute executive session to discuss possible litigation.