Library adds new items to its shelves

Barnesville Enterprise

The Barnesville Memorial Library recently added new items to its shelves:

Memorials

Donation made in memory of Dolores Frazier given by Dan and Bridget Holskey and Family.

Donation made in memory of Susan Waggle Pfeffer given by Dan and Bridget Holskey and Family.

Fiction

A Life Once Dreamed by Rachel Fordham. Inspirational

Howloween Murder by Laurien Berenson. Mystery

The Jackal by J.R. Ward. Science Fiction

Cottonmouth by Sean Lynch. Large Print Western

Dark And Deepest Red by Anna-Marie McLemore. Young Adult

My Long List Of Impossible Things by Michelle Barker. Young Adult

The Lions Of Fifth Avenue by Fiona Davis.

A Private Cathedral by James Lee Burke.

The Persuasion by Iris Johansen.

The Blaze by Chad Dundas.

Promises Of The Heart by Nan Rossiter.

You Are Not Alone by Greer Hendricks.

Non-Fiction

The Old Farmer’s 2021 Almanac.

The Great Big Pumpkin Cookbook by Maggie Michalczyk.

The Measure Of Our Lives by Toni Morrison.

The Encyclopedia Of Country Living by Carla Emery.

The Art Of Her Deal: The Untold Story Of Melania Trump by Mary Jordan. Biography

Children’s

The Golden Acorn by Katy Hudson.

Saying Goodbye To Barkley by Devon Sillett.

Lucy’s Mask by Lisa Thompson.

What Is Social Distancing? By Lindsey Luckey.

Doo Good Together, Scooby-Doo by Christianne Jones.

The Scooby-Doo Cookbook by Katrina Jorgensen.

Ask The President by Christy Mihaly.

What Happens When Someone Has Depression? by Katie Kawa.

What Happens When Someone Has Asthma? by Katie Kawa.

What Happens When Someone Has Anxiety? by Katie Kawa.