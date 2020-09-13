Dr. Theresa Gallagher receives doctorate

Barnesville Enterprise

Dr. Theresa Gallagher received her Doctorate of Psychology from Midwestern University of Glendale, Arizona on Aug. 28, 2020.

She is a 2012 graduate of Barnesville High School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a certificate in Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies from Ohio University in 2016.

Theresa currently resides in Manhattan, New York, and will be beginning her career as a Clinical Supervisor at Rikers Island Correctional Facility in Queens, New York.

She is the daughter of Steve and Jean Gallagher, of Quaker City, and the granddaughter of Tony and Melba Potochnik, of Quaker City, and Don and Nancy Grear, of Barnesville.