T-shirt program promotes village

Beth Bailey

Barnesville Enterprise

The Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce “SHOP LOCAL in BARNESVILLE” T-shirt program generated over 600 shirts promoting the local economy by over 50 member sponsors. Look for the shirts throughout the community now that the successful campaign recently concluded. Teaming up with Chamber member Art Works, the shirts will sport a logo and the following copy on the front of the shirt “Eat, Shop & Support LOCAL Barnesville, Ohio” while the rear of the shirt will advertise the business sponsoring the shirt.