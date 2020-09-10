Ohio Hills Health Services opening new facility

Beth Bailey

Barnesville Enterprise

WOODSFIELD — The Ohio Hills Health Services is growing again.

Recently, grown was broken on its new facility in Woodsfield – Monroe Family Health Center. This new facility will be able to care for 15,000 people.

The services at this new facility won’t be any different than what they already have. There’s just expected to be more room for them.

Services will be ranging anywhere from family medicine to dental, behavioral health counseling, to even physical therapy.

The new facility will also be equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology, including new X-ray and diagnostic equipment.

This has been a three-year-long project in-the-making. The old facility has stood in the same place in Woodsfield for 44 years.

Move-in isn’t anticipated until Fall of 2021.