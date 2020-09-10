Lady Warriors get bounce back win over Barnesville

Staff Report

OLD WASHINGTON — Buckeye Trail bounced back from Thursday's first loss of the season in a big way on Saturday with a three-set sweep over visiting Barnesville High by scores of 25-20, 25-19 and 25-15 on Senior Day.

The Lady Warriors played without senior Sidney Beaver, who was injured during Thursday night's warm-ups leaving only senior Sierra Geiger in the lineup.

"We had a great day, it was Senior Day," Buckeye Trail head coach Wendy McVicker said. "Proud of all of the girls and how they came together and played without our senior leader Sidney Beaver."

Kortnee Ayers and Sydney Morris each tallied 12 points to lead the Buckeye Trail (4-1) scoring, with Ayers adding four aces, five digs, five kills and Morris with four aces, seven digs and two kills. Grace Shipe finished with eight points (ace), two digs, two saves and 12 assists. Jenna Paden handed out a team-high 14 assists, two digs while Kaydence Starr contributed five points (3 aces), seven digs, one save, eight kills and a block.

Barnesville (5-2) was led by Rylee Stephens with nine points, nine kills, two digs with Kinzie Kaplet added seven points, one kills, four digs. Keirsten Adams contributed two points, six kills, four digs and Halle Markovich tallied eight kills, two digs.