Barnesville golf results

Barnesville Enterprise

Shamrocks score 173

The following are the results from a recent Barnesville High School golf match: Luke Krol, MF 33, Medalist. The Shamrocks team had a score of 173. Individual scores were: Carter Wells. 40; Dryden Bauman, 43; Colton Hines, 44; Breanna Flood, 46 The Rocks have a record of 18-2.

Other schools include: Martins Ferry, 177; Bridgeport, 202; Shadyside, 205.

Shamrocks score 163

The following are the Barnesville High School golf results at Riverside golf course, Sardis: Barnesville, 20-2, 163. Individual golfers’ scores: Carter Wells, 38; Colton Hines, 41; Breanna Flood, 41; and Dryden Bauman, 43.

Other schools include: Martins Ferry, 193; Bridgeport, Bridgport.