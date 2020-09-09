Olney opens 2020-21 school year

Staff Report

Olney Friends School opens the 2020-21 school with in-person classes, according to a recent letter to supporters of the school. Students arrived on campus over the Labor Day weekend. Classes are slated to begin today, Sept. 9.

Drawing upon experiences this past spring, boarding students will observe a two-week quarantine “on campus” period during which temperatures will be taken twice daily.

Students and faculty will receive training as enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols will be followed throughout the year.

Following mandates of the Ohio Department of Education, employees and contractors will wear facemasks while temperatures will be taken daily for everyone entering Main.

Outdoor educational opportunities and classrooms will be utilized whenever appropriate and weather permitting. Indoors, desks will be spaced six feet apart.

