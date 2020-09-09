Former commissioner Jim Hepe passed away

Barnesville Enterprise

Jim Hepe, 70, former Belmont County commissioner, union organizer and Vietnam vet, died Wednesday, Aug. 26 at his home in Bellaire.

A 1968 graduate of St. John's Central High School, Hepe worked in local coal mines before working his way up in the United Mine Workers Union. He served as president of Local #1441 before moving on to Washington where he served as assistant to the Secretary-Treasurer of the UMW.

Returning to Belmont County, Hepe was elected and served as a county commissioner in the 1990s.