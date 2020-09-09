Barnesville Enterprise

The following are the Barnesville Livestock sale results from the sale on Aug. 29:

Total Head 596 Head Cattle 319 Head Fats 3 Had (3) Steers 93.50 - 105.00 (0) Heifers n/a (0) Dairy/X n/a Cows 45 Head Good 62.00 - 75.00 Medium 45.00 - 61.75 Thin 44.75 & down Baby Calves 4 Head (BH) (1) 200.00 - wt (WT) (3) 127.50 - 200.00 Cow/Calf 1 pair (BH) (1) 1050.00 - Pairs Bred Cows 3 Head (BH) 875.00 - 960.00

Bulls 8 Head (WT) (8) 89.50 - 110.00 (BH) (0) n/a Feeders 155 Head Med. 1 & 2 200 - 299 (7) 122.50 - 180.00 Steers / Bulls 300 - 399 (28) 110.00 - 155.00 400 - 499 (38) 110.00 - 145.00 500 - 599 (22) 97.50 - 140.00 600 - 699 (11) 88.00 - 132.50 700 - 799 (22) 117.50 - 135.50 800 & Up (24) 129.00 - 130.50 Dairy (3) 15.00 - 75.00 Feeders 89 Head Med. 1 & 2 200 - 299 (8) 115.00 - 142.50 Heifers 300 - 399 (23) 85.00 - 130.00 400 - 499 (27) 94.00 - 127.00 500 - 599 (17) 45.00 - 122.00 600 - 699 (8) 107.50 - 119.00 700 - 799 (2) 90.00 - 97.50 800 & Up (2) 70.00 - Dairy (2) 87.50 - 100.00 Lambs 172 Head 50 & down (17) 130.00 - 175.00 51 - 70 lbs (27) 170.00 - 230.00 71 - 90 lbs (30) 142.50 - 182.50 91 - 110 lbs (22) 147.50 - 169.00 111 & Up (29) 125.00 - 150.00 Sheep Ewe / lambs B/H (0) n/a Lambs B/H (0) n/a Ewes / Bucks (47) 70.00 - 120.00 Goats 96 Head Goats sold by head Cull Does (16) 2.00 - 152.50

Billies (3) 110.00 - 195.00 Weathers 100 up (18) 285.00 - 320.00 Hvy. Kids 70 up (29) 140.00 - 152.50 Light Kids 69 dn (27) 35.00 - 155.00 Back to farm does (3) 125.00 - 300.00 Reg. Does (0) n/a Nanny w/ kids (0) n/a

Hogs 9 Head Pigs BH (1) 85.00 - Pigs WT (0) n/a Hogs (8) 36.00 - 51.00 Sows (0) n/a Boars 350 dn (0) n/a Boars 350 up (0) n/a