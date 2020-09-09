Library adds new items to its shelves

Barnesville Enterprise

The following new items have been added to the shelves at the Barnesville Memorial Library:

Memorials

Why We Hunt by Aaron Futrell. In memory of Donald May given by Scott and Amy Jackson.

Fix-It And Forget-It Best 5-Ingredient Comfort Food Recipes by Hope Comerford. In memory

of Betty Willis given by Tom and Diane Burga and Family.

Container And Fragrant Gardens by Peter Loewer.

Traditional Meals For The Frugal Family by Shannon Stonger. In memory of Betty Willis given by Andrew and Jessie Burkhead, Kennedy, Mike and Diane Sanner.

Fiction

The Book Of Candlelight by Ellery Adams. Mystery

The Queen’s Bargain by Anne Bishop. Fantasy

Sucker Punch by Laurell Hamilton.

1st Case by James Patterson.

Whirlwind by Janet Dailey.

A Simple Wedding by Leigh Duncan.

Then She Vanished by T. Jefferson Parker.

A Good Neighborhood by Therese Fowler.

One Day You’ll Burn by Joseph Schneider.

Blue Flowers by Carola Saavedra.

Non-Fiction

Die With Zero by Bill Perkins.

The Storm Before The Calm by George Friedman.